IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • ‘There could be’ a potential deal for hostages’ return, Netanyahu says

    00:57

  • Full RNC Chair McDaniel: ‘We have to talk about' abortion during the 2024 election

    07:19

  • Murphy: 'We cannot have a government shutdown' while Israel and Ukraine 'face existential crises'

    02:40

  • Netanyahu calls for ‘different authority’ to govern Gaza after war is over

    02:28

  • Manchin third-party run would hurt Trump more than Biden: Full Murphy

    06:20

  • Netanyahu to students ‘protesting for Hamas’: 'You're protesting for sheer evil'

    02:06

  • ‘They’re all degrees of bad,’ Democratic congressman says on government funding bills

    05:56

  • Rep. Burchett says he won’t vote for the stopgap government funding bill

    06:53

  • Tim Scott campaign adviser: GOP ‘electorate isn’t ready for positive a positive message’

    03:56
  • Now Playing

    Staffers were ‘blindsided’ by the way Tim Scott dropped out of 2024 race

    03:45
  • UP NEXT

    Netanyahu: ‘We weren’t distracted’ ahead of October 7th attacks in Israel

    02:20

  • Full Panel: Manchin doesn’t want ‘to be perceived as a spoiler’ in 2024

    08:12

  • Biden's top Mideast adviser Brett McGurk to travel to Israel with focus on hostages' release

    01:39

  • Full Netanyahu: Everyone in the world is 'sitting on the bleachers'

    18:50

  • One survived, one did not: Two American stories of being pregnant while Black in America

    16:53

  • 'Racism and chronic stressors' leading cause of challenges in Black pregnancies

    13:16

  • American Black mothers face ‘maternal mortality crisis’ | Meet the Press Reports

    32:20

  • Veterans are ‘stepping up’ in a new way and volunteering as election workers

    02:45

  • Full Panel: The Senate is 'a real issue' for Democrats as Sen. Manchin bows out

    08:42

  • What to watch for when Biden and Xi meet in California

    02:26

Meet the Press

Staffers were ‘blindsided’ by the way Tim Scott dropped out of 2024 race

03:45

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) announced he is dropping out of the 2024 presidential race. NBC News campaign embed Nnamdi Egwuonwu, who followed the Tim Scott campaign, reports on how the announcement came together and what it means for the Republican presidential primary.  Nov. 13, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • UP NEXT

    ‘There could be’ a potential deal for hostages’ return, Netanyahu says

    00:57

  • Full RNC Chair McDaniel: ‘We have to talk about' abortion during the 2024 election

    07:19

  • Murphy: 'We cannot have a government shutdown' while Israel and Ukraine 'face existential crises'

    02:40

  • Netanyahu calls for ‘different authority’ to govern Gaza after war is over

    02:28

  • Manchin third-party run would hurt Trump more than Biden: Full Murphy

    06:20

  • Netanyahu to students ‘protesting for Hamas’: 'You're protesting for sheer evil'

    02:06
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All