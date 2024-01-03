IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    State Capitol bomb threat investigations are a ‘major priority’ for FBI

    Full Panel: Vivek Ramaswamy is ‘auditioning to be vice president for Donald Trump’

  • Full Panel: Was Harvard president's resignation about student safety, plagiarism or racism?

  • Denver is ‘hitting a breaking point’ in handling migrant influx, says Mayor Johnston

  • Trump appeals decision to disqualify him from Maine's primary

  • Ramaswamy says he doesn’t need to win the Iowa Caucus to go ‘the long distance’

  • Risk of wider war is 'certainly the aftermath of this strike' killing Hamas official, Stavridis says

  • U.S. aid to Ukraine being stalled by domestic politics is ‘disturbing,’ says Ukrainian MP

  • Increased ‘urgency’ in Iowa as GOP presidential candidates try to ‘break through’ before the caucus

  • Biden has a ‘domestic audience’ in Israel, important to use influence ‘wisely':  Amb. Dennis Ross

  • Kristen Welker shares Meet the Press’ vision for 2024

  • Full Panel: Poor mental health is 'longest impact of Covid'

  • Are parents or the government responsible for mental health impacts of social media?

  • Full Govs. Cox and Polis: How do states address the mental health impacts of social media?

  • ‘It’s a real thing’ that ‘needs to be addressed,’ Sen. Fetterman says on battle with depression

  • Fetterman says he thought going public about his depression would ‘end’ his career

  • More than 50,000 Americans died by suicide in 2023 — more than any year on record

  • New York prepares for potential protests ahead of New Year’s Eve celebrations

  • Voters have ‘been gerrymandered out of a choice,’ says N.C. state Senate candidate

  • What happens next for Trump after Maine’s ballot decision

Meet the Press

State Capitol bomb threat investigations are a ‘major priority’ for FBI

At least six state capitol complexes across the U.S. in Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, Maine and Michigan were forced to evacuate Wednesday morning due to bomb threats. NBC News Justice and Intelligence Correspondent Ken Dilanian joins Meet the Press NOW to discuss.Jan. 3, 2024

