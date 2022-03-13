IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Meet the Press

Stavridis: U.S. should give Ukranians tools to implement serious no-fly zone if Russia uses chemical weapons

01:27

James Stavridis, former NATO Supreme Allied Commander says the U.S. should allow Ukraine to implement a no-fly zone if Russians use chemical weapons.March 13, 2022

