Steve Kornacki: How a change in electoral Nebraska law may impact 2024
April 3, 202403:53

    Steve Kornacki: How a change in electoral Nebraska law may impact 2024

Meet the Press

Steve Kornacki: How a change in electoral Nebraska law may impact 2024

03:53

NBC News National Political Correspondent Steve Kornacki joins Meet the Press NOW to look at the ramifications of a potential law change in Nebraska and the state of play in Wisconsin.April 3, 2024

