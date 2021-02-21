Struggles to vaccinate and reopen schools continue as Covid-19 deaths reach milestone

Struggles to vaccinate and reopen schools continue as Covid-19 deaths reach milestone03:15
MTP Compressed: Dr. Anthony Fauci and American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten joined Meet the Press to discuss the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the nationwide struggle to reopen schools. Plus, former Rep. Will Hurd (R-Texas) talked how the power crisis in his home state has put small government principles in the spotlight amidst the Republican Party’s struggle to define itself in the post-Trump era.