Sullivan: U.S. won’t transfer from fighter jets directly from a U.S. air base

Larry Summers calls for increasing revenue, but rejects 'billionaire's tax'02:17
Full Panel: Could Jackson be Biden's last big win?07:17
Larry Summers: U.S. could avoid recession with cost savings, increased immigration01:48
Full Larry Summers: Covid, stimulus, war created ‘a perfect storm’ for inflation08:11
- Now Playing
Sullivan: U.S. won’t transfer from fighter jets directly from a U.S. air base01:19
- UP NEXT
Ukrainian Foreign Minister: Help us 'fight so that you don't have to'01:27
Russia appoints general known for alleged scorched-earth tactics to oversee Ukrainian invasion02:36
Ukrainian Foreign Minister: 'Ukraine won the battle for Kyiv. Now another battle is coming'01:07
Russia's cruelty in Ukraine 'difficult to put into words'01:01
Full Jake Sullivan: 'Weapons are arriving every day' in Ukraine08:44
Full Kuleba: Provide weapons, 'so that you don’t have to step up and fight' Putin08:29
Democrats see good economic news, voters see inflation01:38
Meet the Press Reports: More than a third of Latinos see misinformation often online01:25
Jeremy Bash: Train station attack in eastern Ukraine 'obviously a war crime'01:24
‘Happiest … we’ve seen the president in a while:’ Biden celebrates Judge Jackson confirmation01:46
For Latinos who fled authoritarian regimes, misinformation 'takes a different toll'09:07
Misinformation in the Latino community00:10
'It's everywhere': Latino communities mobilize against misinformation08:10
NBC poll shows major shift in Congressional preference since 201804:13
'Let's beat Putin in Ukraine': Fmr. Ambassador to Ukraine outlines weapons US could still send02:04
Larry Summers calls for increasing revenue, but rejects 'billionaire's tax'02:17
Full Panel: Could Jackson be Biden's last big win?07:17
Larry Summers: U.S. could avoid recession with cost savings, increased immigration01:48
Full Larry Summers: Covid, stimulus, war created ‘a perfect storm’ for inflation08:11
- Now Playing
Sullivan: U.S. won’t transfer from fighter jets directly from a U.S. air base01:19
- UP NEXT
Ukrainian Foreign Minister: Help us 'fight so that you don't have to'01:27
Play All