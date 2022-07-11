Support for Biden shrinks as Democrats look for 2024 alternatives

Raimondo: 'No,' criticism of Biden's abortion performance isn't justified02:16
Hogan: ‘Trump’s influence is diminishing’02:12
Murphy: Cipollone claimed privilege on conversations related to Trump in Jan. 6 testimony00:55
Elon Musk created ‘a circus’ by backing out of Twitter purchase deal: Kara Swisher02:58
Democrats begin to question whether Biden should run again in 202402:55
Chuck Todd: Biden arguably delivered on campaign promises but progressives demand more01:18
Raimondo: Women are key to fixing labor shortage00:58
Murphy: Trump was told not to take action ‘for the sake of democracy’ after election by advisors01:27
Hogan on possible presidential run: There's 'growing demand' for what I've done in Maryland00:41
- Now Playing
Support for Biden shrinks as Democrats look for 2024 alternatives02:24
- UP NEXT
President Biden heads to Saudi Arabia as poll numbers tumble02:15
MTP Compressed: Biden administration struggles to ‘meet the moment’02:13
Full Panel: Democrats in ‘disarray’ as party struggles with unity, messaging ahead of midterms07:39
Full Hogan: Supreme Court’s gun rulings ‘really doesn't do a whole lot’ to constrain governors07:29
Full Raimondo: Voter sentiment over inflation and the economy is ‘frustrating’07:45
Chuck Todd: 'Trump wants to be in the conversation all the time'02:01
Full Murphy: ‘The president knew he had lost the election’10:16
Wisconsin Supreme Court bans use of unattended ballot drop boxes, potential ramifications for voter turnout02:04
Record crime spike drives Ohio Senate candidates to put safety center stage01:08
WH Economic Adviser: 'We've now recovered all the lost jobs in the private sector” during the pandemic06:57
- UP NEXT
Raimondo: 'No,' criticism of Biden's abortion performance isn't justified02:16
Hogan: ‘Trump’s influence is diminishing’02:12
Murphy: Cipollone claimed privilege on conversations related to Trump in Jan. 6 testimony00:55
Elon Musk created ‘a circus’ by backing out of Twitter purchase deal: Kara Swisher02:58
Democrats begin to question whether Biden should run again in 202402:55
Chuck Todd: Biden arguably delivered on campaign promises but progressives demand more01:18
Play All