Supreme Court may rely on ‘procedural punt’ in abortion pill case, says legal expert
March 26, 202404:55
    Supreme Court may rely on 'procedural punt' in abortion pill case, says legal expert

Supreme Court may rely on ‘procedural punt’ in abortion pill case, says legal expert

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments in a case related to the abortion pill mifepristone. The justices seemed “skeptical” as to whether the plaintiffs had standing, says Michele Goodwin, a professor of constitutional law at Georgetown University.March 26, 2024

