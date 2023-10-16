IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Sen. Graham announces bipartisan trip to Israel and Saudi Arabia

    01:23

  • Sullivan says Biden admin. never took ‘its eye off the ball’ with Israel’s security challenges

    01:55

  • Graham: I'm 'poised to use military force' to cut off Iranian funding for Hamas and Hezbollah

    01:41

  • Sullivan: ‘We have not been able to get American citizens through the [Gaza] border crossing’

    01:35

  • Belgian authorities investigating shooting as possible terror attack

    02:56

  • Hamas says they have treated American hostages as guests

    03:00

  • GOP congressman says it’s not ‘Jim Jordan or bust’ with speaker fight

    07:00

  • Israel has ‘contingencies’ to ensure a better future for Gaza, says Netanyahu adviser

    06:55
  • Now Playing

    Stabbing of 6-year-old Muslim boy ‘was about religion,’ prosecutors say

    04:08
  • UP NEXT

    DeSantis bashes Haley’s stance on Gaza: ‘She’s trying to be politically correct’

    14:29

  • In 1969, Israeli PM Golda Meir was ‘convinced’ her grandchildren would see peace

    01:13

  • Full Panel: The Israel-Hamas war ‘is personal for the president’

    08:11

  • Full Jeffries: 'Handful' of House Republicans are undermining 'interests of American people'

    06:59

  • Graham says he'd support Jim Jordan for speaker 'tomorrow' if he was in the House

    02:21

  • Full Lindsey Graham: 'Every death, going forward, I blame on Hamas, not Israel'

    10:11

  • Saudi Arabia-Israel normalization talks are not on a 'formal pause,' says Jake Sullivan

    01:24

  • Full Sullivan: 'I won’t draw red lines on phosphorus bombs’ for the Israeli military

    14:02

  • ‘We’re not seeing any final preparations’ for Israeli ground invasion in Gaza on Sunday

    04:50

  • Full Panel: Biden’s speech on Israel was ‘one of his best moments’

    07:47

  • Family of missing Americans in Israel detail their talk with Biden

    05:44

Meet the Press

Stabbing of 6-year-old Muslim boy ‘was about religion,’ prosecutors say

04:08

The suspect accused of fatally stabbing a 6-year-old Muslim boy in Illinois faces eight charges including first degree murder, attempted murder and two counts of hate crimes. “Based on conversations [prosecutors] had with the wife of this suspect, it makes them confident that this was driven by the conflict going on in the Middle East,” said NBC News Correspondent Shaquille Brewster.Oct. 16, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • UP NEXT

    Sen. Graham announces bipartisan trip to Israel and Saudi Arabia

    01:23

  • Sullivan says Biden admin. never took ‘its eye off the ball’ with Israel’s security challenges

    01:55

  • Graham: I'm 'poised to use military force' to cut off Iranian funding for Hamas and Hezbollah

    01:41

  • Sullivan: ‘We have not been able to get American citizens through the [Gaza] border crossing’

    01:35

  • Belgian authorities investigating shooting as possible terror attack

    02:56

  • Hamas says they have treated American hostages as guests

    03:00
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All