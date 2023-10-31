IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Meet the Press

Swing-state Muslim Americans say they ‘can’t’ vote for Biden amid Israel-Hamas war

03:23

Muslim Americans in multiple swing states say they will vote against the current president — but not for former President Donald Trump — in 2024 because of Biden’s support of Israel and handling of the situation in Gaza. NBC News Senior Digital Politics Reporter Alex Seitz-Wald joins Meet the Press NOW.Oct. 31, 2023

Best of NBC News

