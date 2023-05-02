IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Television and film delays loom as Hollywood writers strike ‘for however long it takes’

    02:49
  • UP NEXT

    Full Panel: McCarthy ‘trapped by the tiny majority' as debt ceiling standoff drags on

    10:13

  • ‘Her voice needs to be heard’: ACLU director on House chamber banning trans Rep. Zephyr

    06:55

  • Debt ceiling bill is chance for some Republicans to put ‘money where their mouth is’: Rep. Boyle

    09:52

  • Michigan town clerk faces recall after alleged 2020 election mishandling

    06:14

  • Full Panel: If McConnell takes over debt ceiling negotiations, McCarthy might face a ‘revolt’

    10:57

  • U.S. could reach debt limit by June 1, Yellen warns

    00:24

  • Democrats take ‘pride’ in blocking McCarthy as debt limit stalemate continues

    07:29

  • Full Panel: Republicans say DeSantis’ fight with Disney looks ‘petty' and 'small’

    07:01

  • Full Ramaswamy: GOP has to 'be the party of free speech and open debate’

    11:50

  • Culture wars 'dominate' conversation ahead of 2024

    02:08

  • Mexico is an ‘ally’ to the U.S. on drug trafficking despite Obrador's comments, Mayorkas says

    01:43

  • GOP presidential candidate wants to 'shut down' the FBI

    01:35

  • Meet the Press Minute: You should not ‘rule a person out’ over age, says Pres. Ford in 1975

    01:15

  • Full Mayorkas: ‘We have to stop the flow of fentanyl and … address the demand’

    12:16

  • Luke Russert reflects on his father’s death: My dad was ‘my guiding light’

    07:01

  • DHS secretary: Biden admin. is working within 'constraints of a broken immigration system'

    01:16

  • Chuck Todd: Immigration continues as Biden’s ‘toughest challenge’ with Title 42 expiration looming

    02:46

  • New marijuana legislation would allow cannabis businesses access to banking services

    04:40

  • Former U.S. attorney: Pence ‘at or near the top of list’ of key witnesses in Trump investigation

    05:40

Meet the Press

Television and film delays loom as Hollywood writers strike ‘for however long it takes’

02:49

Thousands of Hollywood writers are on the picket lines today arguing they are not being compensated properly by movie and TV studios in the streaming era. NBC News Correspondent Marissa Parra has the latest on the strike. May 2, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Television and film delays loom as Hollywood writers strike ‘for however long it takes’

    02:49
  • UP NEXT

    Full Panel: McCarthy ‘trapped by the tiny majority' as debt ceiling standoff drags on

    10:13

  • ‘Her voice needs to be heard’: ACLU director on House chamber banning trans Rep. Zephyr

    06:55

  • Debt ceiling bill is chance for some Republicans to put ‘money where their mouth is’: Rep. Boyle

    09:52

  • Michigan town clerk faces recall after alleged 2020 election mishandling

    06:14

  • Full Panel: If McConnell takes over debt ceiling negotiations, McCarthy might face a ‘revolt’

    10:57

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All