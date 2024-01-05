Ten days away from the Iowa Republican Caucus, the 'highest stakes are for Haley'

Julia Manchester, Faiz Shakir and Garrett Ventry join the Meet the Press NOW panel to discuss the upcoming Iowa Republican Caucus, Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis' messages on the January 6th attack and President Biden's first campaign speech of the year on the eve of the attack's anniversary.Jan. 5, 2024