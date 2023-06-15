IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Chuck Todd: Will, should, and can GOP challengers meet the post-Trump-indictment moment?

    04:26

  • U.S. hit by cyberattack: 'Once you plug the dam one place, hackers find some other weakness'

    02:38
    Tennessee lawmakers run to keep their seats after expulsions, reappointments

    03:23
    Zelenskyy to NBC News: ‘We keep in mind what Americans [and Europeans] think’ as war continues

    04:01

  • Is Biden's silence on Trump indictment sustainable?

    03:36

  • International aid system struggles to catch up to scale of refugee crisis

    03:04

  • Meet the Press NOW — June 14

    49:54

  • 'Just happy we're talking again': Fmr. NSA official on Blinken's Beijing visit

    07:31

  • Trump’s federal indictment ‘will not impact our investigation,’ says Fulton County DA

    03:05

  • Full Panel: Trump getting Republicans to rally around him is 'a pretty good trick' amid indictments

    09:14

  • Trump will have 'very little substantive defense' at classified docs trial: Lawyer Panel

    07:08

  • Trump classified docs case: What led up to the arraignment

    03:09

  • Chuck Todd: Trump indictment’s full impact will take ‘20 years to sort out’

    02:03

  • New book chronicles D.C.’s attempt to return to normal in the post-Trump era

    05:24

  • Full Panel: Haley breaks from Trump, calls his potential actions ‘incredibly reckless’

    08:53

  • Some Trump supporters discuss buying guns for second Civil War

    02:29

  • White House ‘not responding' to Trump's indictment is a ‘political imperative' and 'legal necessity'

    03:34

  • Legal drama around the former president may add to ‘Trump exhaustion syndrome,’ says Cuccinelli

    09:02

  • Full Panel: Trump indictment is a ‘self-inflicted wound,’ shakes up GOP field

    12:14

  • Former federal prosecutor: Trump indictment is ‘more problematic’ than all his other legal problems

    17:48

Meet the Press

After the GOP-controlled Tennessee statehouse expelled — and reappointed — Democratic lawmakers Justin Jones and Justin Pearson, the pair must formally win re-election to maintain their seats. NBC News Correspondent Antonia Hilton reports on how they're using the national spotlight to boost their campaigns.June 15, 2023

