IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: A Manhattan grand jury has voted to indict Trump

  • Full 2024 candidate Ramaswamy: ‘What we really need is a courageous leader,’ not Trump or DeSantis

    16:52

  • Chuck Todd: GOP voters 'shrug' at potential Trump indictments, polls show

    03:18

  • Full Panel: Disney power move against DeSantis oversight board happened in ‘plain sight’

    14:54
  • Now Playing

    Texas, Arizona and Florida top list for fastest-growing U.S. counties

    01:51
  • UP NEXT

    MTP Minute: In 2015, baseball commission was ‘split’ on introducing a pitch clock

    01:14

  • Chuck Todd: MLB opening day is 'earlier than I expected, or I might not have been here today'

    06:01

  • How Elián Gonzalez, once deported from Florida, became Cuba’s newest politician

    01:06

  • Weingarten: Threats to my family are ‘chilling’ as DeSantis wages war on 'woke'

    07:20

  • Full panel: Culture war issues ‘unite Republicans … but it divides everyone else’

    10:12

  • Netanyahu now has a ‘big problem’ with Biden, former U.S. ambassador to Israel says

    07:23

  • Chuck Todd: Is Israel’s democratic crisis a preview of what’s to come in U.S.?

    04:00

  • ‘Pushing too hard’ on Israel may lead to pushback on U.S., fmr. special assistant to Obama says

    05:20

  • Silicon Valley Bank failure is ‘punishing mid-size banks,’ Democratic congressman says

    06:50

  • Tennessee congressman says Washington is ‘not going to fix’ school shootings

    02:55

  • Rep. Andy Barr claims China has provided lethal assistance to Russia

    10:30

  • Possible GOP candidates are 'circling the wagons' as DeSantis takes hit

    05:51

  • Who is David Pecker and what does he have to do with the Trump case?

    01:47

  • Nashville shooting suspect identified as Audrey Hale

    00:32

  • Chuck Todd remembers 'steady compass' NBC News Political Editor Vaughn Ververs

    00:55

  • How will Section 230 impact Utah's new social media laws for minors?

    01:19

Meet the Press

Texas, Arizona and Florida top list for fastest-growing U.S. counties

01:51

New data from the U.S. Census Bureau reveal the top 10 fastest-growing counties in the United States are based in just three states — Texas, Arizona and Florida.March 30, 2023

  • Full 2024 candidate Ramaswamy: ‘What we really need is a courageous leader,’ not Trump or DeSantis

    16:52

  • Chuck Todd: GOP voters 'shrug' at potential Trump indictments, polls show

    03:18

  • Full Panel: Disney power move against DeSantis oversight board happened in ‘plain sight’

    14:54
  • Now Playing

    Texas, Arizona and Florida top list for fastest-growing U.S. counties

    01:51
  • UP NEXT

    MTP Minute: In 2015, baseball commission was ‘split’ on introducing a pitch clock

    01:14

  • Chuck Todd: MLB opening day is 'earlier than I expected, or I might not have been here today'

    06:01

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All