IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Texas does ‘about-face’ on controversial immigration law during appeals court hearing
April 3, 202403:16

  • Steve Kornacki: How a change in electoral Nebraska law may impact 2024

    03:53

  • Chuck Todd: Late-breaking voters will decide the 2024 election

    05:29

  • Michigan Democrat outlines Biden campaign's efforts to win back 'uncommitted' voters

    06:51
  • Now Playing

    Texas does ‘about-face’ on controversial immigration law during appeals court hearing

    03:16
  • UP NEXT

    Motion to vacate Speaker Johnson over Ukraine aid is ‘idiotic,’ says Rep. Mike Lawler

    07:37

  • Full Panel: Democrats counting on abortion debate to be 'motivator' in November elections

    08:55

  • Oklahoma city council member facing recall election over ties to white nationalist group

    04:07

  • Florida Supreme Court’s ruling ‘essentially’ a total abortion ban: Rep. Wasserman Schultz

    09:13

  • Trump trying to 'avoid' the NY hush money trial by proposing ‘indefinite’ delay

    02:16

  • Clyburn says he didn’t work with Republicans on gerrymandered map: ‘I offered my suggestions’

    01:53

  • Rep. Clyburn defends U.S. aid to Israel: ‘Leverage has to be used’ but ‘we have to keep our word’

    02:47

  • ‘At this point, there’s not a specific crime’ to impeach Biden over, says GOP congressman

    01:05

  • GOP Rep. Bacon says federal government has a ‘role’ in Baltimore bridge rebuild: Full interview

    10:53

  • ‘It’s possible’ Speaker Johnson could lose his job over Ukraine vote: GOP congressman

    01:15

  • Rep. Clyburn says Clinton, Obama will appear more on campaign trail to show ‘unity’: Full interview

    12:02

  • Savannah Guthrie says 'God understands' people who've lost their faith: Full interview

    19:31

  • It’s ‘possible’ Dobbs could be overturned: Justice Breyer full interview

    01:09:52

  • South Carolina will use district map previously deemed illegal in 2024 House election

    04:40

  • ‘Evan is not here’: Gershkovich’s parents speak out a full year since his arrest

    06:19

  • Israeli delegation visit to Washington to be rescheduled amid diplomatic strains

    03:40

Meet the Press

Texas does ‘about-face’ on controversial immigration law during appeals court hearing

03:16

A U.S. appeals court heard oral arguments on a controversial Texas immigration law that would allow state law enforcement officials to arrest and deport people suspected of crossing the border illegally. NBC News Homeland Security Correspondent Julia Ainsley explains the legal and political implications.April 3, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • Steve Kornacki: How a change in electoral Nebraska law may impact 2024

    03:53

  • Chuck Todd: Late-breaking voters will decide the 2024 election

    05:29

  • Michigan Democrat outlines Biden campaign's efforts to win back 'uncommitted' voters

    06:51
  • Now Playing

    Texas does ‘about-face’ on controversial immigration law during appeals court hearing

    03:16
  • UP NEXT

    Motion to vacate Speaker Johnson over Ukraine aid is ‘idiotic,’ says Rep. Mike Lawler

    07:37

  • Full Panel: Democrats counting on abortion debate to be 'motivator' in November elections

    08:55
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All