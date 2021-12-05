The day after Roe: States have anti-abortion laws ready to go

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Remembering Bob Dole through his appearances on Meet the Press04:14
Braun: Rights of pregnant women and 'the unvaccinated' aren't equivalent01:57
After Roe? What the Supreme Court's decision could mean for politics01:33
The day after Roe: States have anti-abortion laws ready to go03:00
Klobuchar: Solution to abortion debate 'may well be' found through the political process, not the courts01:09
Braun: I'm 'perfectly comfortable' enforcing abortion bans03:46
NIH Director: 'We’ve got it about right' on domestic travel vaccine mandates01:17
Democracy is 'failed' or 'in trouble' among young voters02:04
Full Panel: Supreme Court poised to weaken or overturn Roe07:30
Full Klobuchar Interview: Senate should 'codify Roe v. Wade into law'07:55
Full Braun Interview: On abortion rights, ‘turn it back to the states’09:16
Full NIH Director: 'Certainly possible that this is not the last emerging variant'08:18
MTP Compressed: Abortion rights hang in the balance and Omicron renews vaccine debates03:02
MTP Compressed: New Covid variant sparks concern and abortion battle heats up04:55
Full Panel: Justice and accountability after Arbery verdict07:12
Mississipi Gov. Reeves compares vaccine mandates, anti-abortion laws03:09
Michael Cohen: Trump's 'Big Lie' is 'the greatest grift in U.S. history'01:34
Full Michael Cohen: ‘They committed crimes’ in the Trump organization08:36
Full Gov. Reeves: 'I think Roe [v. Wade] was wrongly decided'10:09
Fauci: 'We certainly are not going to eradicate' Covid01:07
The day after Roe: States have anti-abortion laws ready to go03:00
If Roe is overturned, twelve states have explicit trigger laws which would immediately ban abortion. Some two dozen states are either certain or very likely to make the procedure illegal.Dec. 5, 2021
Remembering Bob Dole through his appearances on Meet the Press04:14
Braun: Rights of pregnant women and 'the unvaccinated' aren't equivalent01:57
After Roe? What the Supreme Court's decision could mean for politics01:33
The day after Roe: States have anti-abortion laws ready to go03:00
Klobuchar: Solution to abortion debate 'may well be' found through the political process, not the courts01:09
Braun: I'm 'perfectly comfortable' enforcing abortion bans03:46