    The Deciders: Here are the counties and voters NBC News will watch in 2024

Meet the Press

The Deciders: Here are the counties and voters NBC News will watch in 2024

NBC News National Politics Correspondent Steve Kornacki joins Meet the Press to introduce “The Deciders” — a new county-level initiative from a team of nearly 20 journalists with on-the-ground coverage. Dec. 17, 2023

Best of NBC News

