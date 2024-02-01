These Trump voters support some abortion rights — they say they have don’t to choose

- Now Playing
These Trump voters support some abortion rights — they say they have don’t to choose04:23
- UP NEXT
Stavridis: If strikes on Iranian proxies fail, Biden 'will have to consider' striking Iran directly05:22
Election year politics threaten border and tax bills in Congress04:48
Congressional inaction on border deal will ‘continue to be chaos,’ says Colorado governor06:57
U.S. should fund Ukraine or risk sending ‘bad signal’ about Taiwan, says Democratic congressman04:14
Chuck Todd: If Speaker Johnson denies border deal, he ‘hands’ Biden campaign leverage05:51
GOP Senator Cramer signals he could be open to supporting proposed border deal07:36
Polls: Trump leads both Haley and Biden in key states03:44
Full Panel: House Republicans are trying to make Sec. Mayorkas the 'boogeyman' amid border talks09:52
Full Panel: Haley's 'electability argument can only go so far' in Republican presidential primary10:16
Democratic candidate in N.Y. special election going on ‘offense’ on border debate04:35
U.S. response to strike in Jordan requires a ‘very significant response,’ says former CIA Director06:47
Biden administration weighs a slow-down of weapons delivery to Israel in pressure tactic01:03
‘Young people are appalled’ at violence in Gaza, says Rep. Ocasio-Cortez01:56
Biden campaign plans first-of-its-kind fundraiser with Bill Clinton and Barack Obama00:54
Rep. Ocasio-Cortez: ‘I do not’ think Israel’s strategy on hostages has been effective01:32
Ocasio-Cortez says Biden could do more to ‘advance’ Democrats’ vision in 2024: Full interview10:22
Nikki Haley says swatting incident at her home led to ‘guns drawn pointing at my parents’02:44
Nikki Haley: ‘I absolutely trust the jury’ in E. Jean Carroll’s defamation case against Trump03:40
U.S. considers slowing delivery of weapons to Israel to protect Palestinian civilians03:01
- Now Playing
These Trump voters support some abortion rights — they say they have don’t to choose04:23
- UP NEXT
Stavridis: If strikes on Iranian proxies fail, Biden 'will have to consider' striking Iran directly05:22
Election year politics threaten border and tax bills in Congress04:48
Congressional inaction on border deal will ‘continue to be chaos,’ says Colorado governor06:57
U.S. should fund Ukraine or risk sending ‘bad signal’ about Taiwan, says Democratic congressman04:14
Chuck Todd: If Speaker Johnson denies border deal, he ‘hands’ Biden campaign leverage05:51
Play All