These Trump voters support some abortion rights — they say they have don’t to choose

In an election year focus group produced in collaboration with Engagious, Syracuse University and Sago as part of the NBC News Deciders Focus Group series, Pennsylvania women who voted for Trump in 2020 largely indicate that they will support him in 2024 despite his anti-abortion position. NBC News Washington Correspondent Yamiche Alcindor joins Meet the Press NOW to discuss.Feb. 1, 2024