  • Blinken: ‘It's my responsibility to do everything I can to try diplomatically to prevent a war’

    00:55

  • Sec. Blinken responds to Ukrainian Pres. Zelenskyy's call for immediate sanctions

    01:21

  • Full Blinken: 'Until the last minute there is an option for [Putin] to turn back'

    11:16

  • Russian military exercises in Belarus ‘will continue indefinitely’

    03:00

  • Richard Engel: War 'may be starting right now'

    02:42
    The lights are blinking red all over Europe

    01:22
    Turning a corner with Covid leads to political shifts

    01:50

  • Democrats look at party strategy after San Francisco school board recall

    01:46

  • Stavridis: Zelenskyy leaving Ukraine ‘starts to look bad under any circumstance’

    06:26

  • Sen. Reed: ‘There has to be a graceful exit for everyone’ for Putin to back off

    05:24

  • Sen. Kaine: ‘I worry about … violent threats’ against school board members

    01:51

  • New Texas voting law in effect ahead of March 1 primary

    02:28

  • Kaine: State of the Union ‘shouldn’t be just a feel your pain speech’

    06:02

  • Gaspard: Democrats need to ‘stop apologizing for our success’

    03:46

  • Ret. Gen. Allen: ‘Putin never imagined that this could backfire in the way that it has’

    01:56

  • ‘The stage is set for potential conflict’ in Ukraine

    02:50

  • Ad wars heat up in Republican primary contests

    01:31

  • Sen. Menendez: U.S. stands ‘ready to help the Afghan people, but not at the control of the Taliban’

    07:22

  • Amb. Pierce: ‘Very comfortable’ with ‘sanctions being held in reserve as a deterrent’ for Russia

    06:14

  • New study finds social media exploits polarization for gain

    08:08

The lights are blinking red all over Europe

01:22

Shelling has increased from Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine. Russia carried out military exercises on all sides of Ukraine yesterday. And Pres. Biden says Russia will invade in the coming days. It's still possible Putin's strategy has backfired by strengthening the resolve of both NATO and the Ukrainians.Feb. 20, 2022

    The lights are blinking red all over Europe

    01:22

