The only way to protect civilians in Gaza is through a ‘sustained ceasefire,’ says IRC president

Breaking down Rudy Giuliani’s ‘stunning’ $148M verdict in Georgia election workers case05:29
Netanyahu calls mistaken hostage killings an ‘unbearable tragedy’02:07
- Now Playing
The only way to protect civilians in Gaza is through a ‘sustained ceasefire,’ says IRC president05:01
- UP NEXT
Michigan Democratic voters ‘reluctantly’ supporting Biden: ‘I just cannot' vote Republican02:06
NSC Spokesman: Israeli hostages mistakenly killed by IDF ‘tragic, heartbreaking event’07:59
Supporters of ‘delusion’ that Biden will beat Trump are a ‘threat to democracy,’ says Dean Phillips09:01
Full Panel: Democrats worried Biden not ‘working hard enough’ to win over voters10:13
Sinema: Biden 'is negotiating in good faith' on border deal08:47
Rabbi calls for ‘serious, sustained training’ for Harvard students on how to discuss disagreements04:27
‘It’s my responsibility to take care of her,’ says Israeli of her sister, held hostage by Hamas04:40
Full Panel: Biden impeachment would lead to 'political impeachments' whenever government divided09:52
Supreme Court to rule on medication abortion: ‘A case of how easy it will be to get that pill’03:49
Impeachment becoming the new normal in politics? I’m ’very worried,' Democratic congressman says08:03
Chuck Todd: Planned Biden impeachment 'designed to be a distraction' from Trump's trials04:20
Zelenskyy ‘focused’ and ‘concerned’ during private conversations in D.C.06:23
Iowa caucusgoers increasingly prefer Trump, even amid legal challenges04:19
Israel-Hamas war ‘taking a toll’ on communities in Michigan, says Gov. Whitmer04:44
Full Panel: Voters are telling DeSantis ‘call us again in 2027’09:26
Special Counsel Jack Smith in a ‘race against the clock’ with SCOTUS request on Trump immunity03:13
Israel focused on preventing the ‘next massacre,’ says former PM Naftali Bennett06:49
Breaking down Rudy Giuliani’s ‘stunning’ $148M verdict in Georgia election workers case05:29
Netanyahu calls mistaken hostage killings an ‘unbearable tragedy’02:07
- Now Playing
The only way to protect civilians in Gaza is through a ‘sustained ceasefire,’ says IRC president05:01
- UP NEXT
Michigan Democratic voters ‘reluctantly’ supporting Biden: ‘I just cannot' vote Republican02:06
NSC Spokesman: Israeli hostages mistakenly killed by IDF ‘tragic, heartbreaking event’07:59
Supporters of ‘delusion’ that Biden will beat Trump are a ‘threat to democracy,’ says Dean Phillips09:01
Play All