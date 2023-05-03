IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • ‘It’s only a matter of time before [gun violence] … comes knocking on your door,’ says Sen. Warnock

    03:12

  • Full Panel: Allred has ‘echoes of Joe Biden’ in bid video for Cruz's seat

    09:27

  • Chuck Todd: Lack of congressional action on border is 'curse' of partisan politics

    04:02
    Three reasons Ukraine has stalled on planned Russian counteroffensive

    04:26
    Full Blunt Rochester: Surge of migrants at the southern border ‘is a dire situation all around’

    07:56

  • Full Panel: McCarthy ‘trapped by the tiny majority' as debt ceiling standoff drags on

    10:13

  • ‘Her voice needs to be heard’: ACLU director on House chamber banning trans Rep. Zephyr

    06:55

  • Television and film delays loom as Hollywood writers strike ‘for however long it takes’

    02:49

  • Debt ceiling bill is chance for some Republicans to put ‘money where their mouth is’: Rep. Boyle

    09:52

  • Michigan town clerk faces recall after alleged 2020 election mishandling

    06:14

  • Full Panel: If McConnell takes over debt ceiling negotiations, McCarthy might face a ‘revolt’

    10:57

  • U.S. could reach debt limit by June 1, Yellen warns

    00:24

  • Democrats take ‘pride’ in blocking McCarthy as debt limit stalemate continues

    07:29

  • Full Panel: Republicans say DeSantis’ fight with Disney looks ‘petty' and 'small’

    07:01

  • Full Ramaswamy: GOP has to 'be the party of free speech and open debate’

    11:50

  • Culture wars 'dominate' conversation ahead of 2024

    02:08

  • Mexico is an ‘ally’ to the U.S. on drug trafficking despite Obrador's comments, Mayorkas says

    01:43

  • GOP presidential candidate wants to 'shut down' the FBI

    01:35

  • Meet the Press Minute: You should not ‘rule a person out’ over age, says Pres. Ford in 1975

    01:15

  • Full Mayorkas: ‘We have to stop the flow of fentanyl and … address the demand’

    12:16

Meet the Press

Three reasons Ukraine has stalled on planned Russian counteroffensive

04:26

Retired Lt. Gen. Stephen Twitty, former deputy commander of United States European Command and an NBC News military analyst, breaks down Russia’s claim that Ukraine tried to assassinate Putin in a drone attack on the Kremlin.May 3, 2023

  • Now Playing

  • UP NEXT

