  • China’s Xi Jinping is ‘rooting’ for a default on U.S. debt, Rep. Krishnamoorthi says

  • Debt ceiling fight: Meet the ‘heavy hitters’ in negotiations

    TikTok banned in Montana as Supreme Court sides with Google, Twitter: What does it mean for users?

    Meet the Press Minute: Average citizens want reproductive rights, says Steinem in 1972

  • Biden not closing the door on sending fighter jets to Ukraine, Kirby says

  • Full Panel: GOP is only addressing a 'specific' Republican voter on abortion

  • Chuck Todd: GOP renews efforts to restrict abortion despite 'mountain' of backlash

  • North Carolina House speaker signals state won't stop at 12-week abortion ban in future

  • Behind Elon Musk’s ‘Princess Bride’ interview with David Faber

  • Full Panel: Kentucky primary was an ‘even better’ night for McConnell than Trump

  • Chuck Todd: Debt ceiling progress comes at a ‘cost’ abroad

  • AI hearing fills ‘technical knowledge’ that lawmakers sometimes ‘lack’: GOP congressman

  • Majority of voters don't care about raising the debt limit: Full Panel

  • Democratic congressman: Democrats are in a ‘weaker position’ on debt ceiling because of Biden

  • Fmr. Google CEO says no one in government can get AI regulation 'right'

  • Despite ties to McConnell, Kentucky gubernatorial candidate Daniel Cameron is talking more about Trump

  • Kentucky’s GOP primary for governor will be an ‘early bellwether’ for Republicans

  • Special Counsel Durham's report finds 'series of troubling contacts' between Trump campaign & Russia

  • Federal gov. should meet with border town mayors to address ‘disconnect,’ Texas mayor says

  • The power of A.I.: Cancer detection, digital twins and an 'A.I. god'

Meet the Press

TikTok banned in Montana as Supreme Court sides with Google, Twitter: What does it mean for users?

NBC News Correspondents Ken Dilanian and Danny Cevallos join Chuck Todd to discuss Google and Twitter's big win in the Supreme Court and TikTok's big loss in Montana.May 18, 2023

Best of NBC News

