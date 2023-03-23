IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • A TikTok ban could ‘harm [Democrats] politically in 2024,’ says Rep. Bowman

    08:02

  • TikTok CEO came off as 'evasive' in hearing, says GOP congressman

    08:18

  • ‘Unfortunate’ TikTok CEO couldn’t ‘give clearer answers,' CSIS senior adviser says

    05:13

  • Full Panel: DeSantis changes course on Ukraine; calls Putin a 'war criminal'

    08:52
  • Now Playing

    TikTok CEO testimony leaves lawmakers unconvinced of app’s security plans

    04:44
  • UP NEXT

    Remembering NBC News’ Vaughn Ververs

    01:55

  • Sen. Baldwin calls for more security to ‘safeguard’ data ‘even when it's in U.S. hands’

    07:43

  • John Kasich: Trump is still ‘a long way from the nomination’

    07:07

  • Chuck Todd: Only thing that will keep Trump off the ballot in 2024 'might be the legal system'

    04:11

  • TikTok is 'cocaine,' 'programmed to be weaponized,' fmr. Trump official says

    06:15

  • Full Panel: Republican candidates ‘need to remind’ voters why Trump is in a legal ‘mess’

    09:32

  • How New York’s ‘quirky law’ could impact the Trump investigation

    05:37

  • New report proves disparities in PTSD care for Black veterans

    05:22

  • War crimes warrant for Putin could push Russia, China together

    05:15

  • Full Panel: Trump’s call for protests has an ‘eerie echo’ to Jan. 6th

    08:01

  • Grand jury in Trump investigation suggests DA seeks felony charge

    15:37

  • Full Panel: TikTok is ‘entrenched’ in American economy with 150M users, CEO to tell Congress

    04:13

  • Full Rounds: Federal Reserve effectively stopped the bleed

    11:19

  • Meet the Press Minute: Cheney warns against GOP support for isolationism in 1991

    01:22

  • Rounds won't say if he regrets not voting to convict Trump after Jan. 6

    02:42

Meet the Press

TikTok CEO testimony leaves lawmakers unconvinced of app’s security plans

04:44

Lawmakers appeared unconvinced by TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew’s arguments before Congress, where he laid out the company’s plans to protect U.S. user data. Multiple lawmakers also flagged concerns about the app’s effects on mental health.March 23, 2023

  • A TikTok ban could ‘harm [Democrats] politically in 2024,’ says Rep. Bowman

    08:02

  • TikTok CEO came off as 'evasive' in hearing, says GOP congressman

    08:18

  • ‘Unfortunate’ TikTok CEO couldn’t ‘give clearer answers,' CSIS senior adviser says

    05:13

  • Full Panel: DeSantis changes course on Ukraine; calls Putin a 'war criminal'

    08:52
  • Now Playing

    TikTok CEO testimony leaves lawmakers unconvinced of app’s security plans

    04:44
  • UP NEXT

    Remembering NBC News’ Vaughn Ververs

    01:55

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All