TikTok users susceptible to having data collected by Chinese government, says Democratic lawmaker
March 11, 202407:26

TikTok users susceptible to having data collected by Chinese government, says Democratic lawmaker

07:26

Rep. Jennifer McClellan (D-Va.) cautioned that the average TikTok user is susceptible to having their personal information collected by the Chinese government if they are not cautious about what they store on their phone. “We need to make sure that we protect the private, sensitive information of American citizens,” Rep. McClellan said.March 11, 2024

