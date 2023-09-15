IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • ‘No indication’ Hunter Biden tax charges will be dropped after indictment, says fmr. U.S. attorney

  • GOP lawmakers commiserate with McCarthy after frustrations boil over

  • GOP congressman: ‘We did think’ top-line appropriations numbers were resolved in debt ceiling deal

    Trump: ‘Auto workers are being sold down the river by their leadership’

    Trump: Hunter Biden had ‘deal of the century’ until indictment news

  • Trump: ‘I could have had a pardon’ before leaving office

  • UAW negotiator says a strike is ‘almost inevitable’

  • Coupling disaster recovery and Ukraine aid is ‘worst flavor of politics,’ says GOP lawmaker

  • ‘We cannot trust [tech CEOs] to write their own rules’ for AI, says Sen. Bennet

  • DeSantis' anti-Covid comments give him ‘momentum’ on the campaign trail

  • ‘There will be repercussions’ if North Korea and Russia go forward with arms deal, says John Kirby

  • Full Panel: There isn’t a ‘true path’ to avoiding a government shutdown

  • Full Panel: ‘McCarthy is caught between a rock and a hard place’ on Biden impeachment

  • Tuberville on holding up military promotions: ‘I didn’t create the problem’

  • Biden administration plans to follow Clinton impeachment handbook

  • Lawmakers on both sides react to McCarthy's impeachment inquiry decision: 'It's dangerous'

  • A Potential Biden impeachment inquiry to ‘muddy him up’ looms as Congress returns

  • Trump takes jabs at Biden on 9/11 anniversary

  • Kim Jong Un visits Putin, possibly exchanging ‘vast quantities of artilleries’

  • Raskin: Trump ‘doesn’t want to be the only one on the ballot who’s been impeached before’

Meet the Press

Trump: ‘Auto workers are being sold down the river by their leadership’

Ahead of the UAW strike, Kristen Welker asked former President Trump whose side he was on in the negotiations. Trump declined to pick sides, saying instead that he was “on the side of making our country great,” but he took issue with UAW leadership, which hasn’t made a presidential endorsement.Sept. 15, 2023

