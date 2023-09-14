IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • ‘No indication’ Hunter Biden tax charges will be dropped after indictment, says fmr. U.S. attorney

  • GOP lawmakers commiserate with McCarthy after frustrations boil over

  • GOP congressman: ‘We did think’ top-line appropriations numbers were resolved in debt ceiling deal

    Trump: Hunter Biden had ‘deal of the century’ until indictment news

    Trump: ‘I could have had a pardon’ before leaving office

  • UAW negotiator says a strike is ‘almost inevitable’

  • Coupling disaster recovery and Ukraine aid is ‘worst flavor of politics,’ says GOP lawmaker

  • ‘We cannot trust [tech CEOs] to write their own rules’ for AI, says Sen. Bennet

  • DeSantis' anti-Covid comments give him ‘momentum’ on the campaign trail

  • ‘There will be repercussions’ if North Korea and Russia go forward with arms deal, says John Kirby

  • Full Panel: There isn’t a ‘true path’ to avoiding a government shutdown

  • Full Panel: ‘McCarthy is caught between a rock and a hard place’ on Biden impeachment

  • Tuberville on holding up military promotions: ‘I didn’t create the problem’

  • Biden administration plans to follow Clinton impeachment handbook

  • Lawmakers on both sides react to McCarthy's impeachment inquiry decision: 'It's dangerous'

  • A Potential Biden impeachment inquiry to ‘muddy him up’ looms as Congress returns

  • Trump takes jabs at Biden on 9/11 anniversary

  • Kim Jong Un visits Putin, possibly exchanging ‘vast quantities of artilleries’

  • Raskin: Trump ‘doesn’t want to be the only one on the ballot who’s been impeached before’

  • Chuck Todd signs off as moderator of Meet the Press

Meet the Press

Trump: Hunter Biden had ‘deal of the century’ until indictment news

Former President Trump tells Kristen Welker that Hunter Biden’s indictment doesn’t change his views about a two-tier system of justice, during an exclusive interview with Meet the Press.Sept. 14, 2023

