Trump ‘inviting’ broader gag order by speaking about case, says fmr. federal prosecutor
April 22, 202406:31
    Trump 'inviting' broader gag order by speaking about case, says fmr. federal prosecutor

Meet the Press

Trump ‘inviting’ broader gag order by speaking about case, says fmr. federal prosecutor

06:31

The judge in former President Donald Trump’s New York hush money trial does not want a gag order to “become a huge distraction for this trial,” says former federal prosecutor and NBC News Legal Analyst Carol Lam. Lam and NBC News Legal Analyst Danny Cevallos join Meet the Press NOW.April 22, 2024

