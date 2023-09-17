IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Meet the Press

Trump joins Kristen Welker in her first show as moderator of Meet the Press – Sept. 17

47:30

Kristen Welker makes her debut as Meet the Press moderator. In a wide-ranging interview, former President Donald Trump discusses the criminal charges against him, whether he would pardon himself, his account of January 6, House Republicans’ impeachment inquiry into President Biden, his position on abortion and foreign policy. NBC News Senior Legal Correspondent Laura Jarrett, New York Times Chief White House Correspondent Peter Baker and NBC News Washington Managing Editor Carol Lee join the Meet the Press roundtable.Sept. 17, 2023

