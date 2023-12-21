IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  'Everything you have to buy' 'is way more expensive': Erie, Pa. voters frustrated by economy

    Trump legal team to appeal Colorado Supreme Court ruling after Christmas

    Optics of a Biden 'revenge impeachment' inquiry could hurt Republicans, GOP Rep. Bacon warns

  Biden needs to do a 'better job' with outreach to Latinos, says Congressional Hispanic Caucus chair

  What we know about Texas Gov. Abbott's migrant charter flight to Chicago

  Xi's comments on reunification could influence Taiwan's upcoming election

  Trump's GOP rivals take his side in Colorado ruling blocking him from primary ballot

  Lawmakers say they will not rush to a border deal

  U.S. intel report accuses China of trying to meddle in 2022 midterms

  Full Panel: Nikki Haley could be a 'credible threat' to Donald Trump in New Hampshire

  A 'two state solution' could 'become out of reach' in Israel and Palestine, Democratic congressman says

  'We want to see actions match words' from Biden-Xi meeting, says Democratic lawmaker

  'Israel is failing its people' with accidental killing of hostages, says former negotiator

  Israel 'murdered my son twice,' says father of Israeli hostage mistakenly killed by IDF

  Young voters in Wisconsin say they're turning away from Biden

  Full Panel: Impeachment 'in the absence of credible evidence' is 2024 risk for Republicans

  Rep. Dingell on following her husband in office: 'I had to work 10 times harder' as a Dingell

  Lindsey Graham: 'I could care less' what language Trump uses to describe migrants

  'People are looking at this in horror,' Clinton impeachment manager says in 1998

  Rep. Dingell reminds GOP citing border security concerns: '9/11 happened under George Bush'

Meet the Press

Trump legal team to appeal Colorado Supreme Court ruling after Christmas

"Trump's political team has tried to make the most of difficult legal circumstances," says NBC News Correspondent Vaughn Hillyard. He explains the legal battles former President Trump is facing in Colorado, and potentially other states, to be on the state primary ballot. Dec. 21, 2023

