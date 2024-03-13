IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trump prosecutors need to ‘reach into their bag of details’ if refiling, says former Ga. DA
March 13, 202404:52

Trump prosecutors need to ‘reach into their bag of details’ if refiling, says former Ga. DA

04:52

Darryl Cohen, a former assistant Fulton County district attorney, joins Meet the Press NOW to discuss a Georgia judge’s decision to dismiss three counts against former President Donald Trump, citing a failure to “allege sufficient detail” in the election interference case.March 13, 2024

