Trump’s attempt to subvert elections the ‘hallmark of an authoritarian regime’

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Romney: The White House never called me about voting rights

    01:23

  • Clyburn to colleagues against amending rules: 'I don't think you're on the right side of history'

    02:58

  • 'Democrats whine too much': Democratic strategist James Carville says as independents drift away from the party 

    01:51

  • Biden ends week lobbying Democrats over voting rights plan that can't pass

    01:18

  • Biden comes back from Capitol Hill empty-handed for third time

    02:52

  • Romney: U.S. must support Ukraine insurgency if Putin enters country

    02:00

  • Omicron surge hasn’t hit rural communities … yet

    02:05

  • Full Clyburn: 'It may look bleak now, but we are going to keep pressing' on voting rights

    07:40

  • Full James Carville: Advice for Democrats, ‘You gloat and you promote’

    05:17

  • Full Romney Interview: 'The president needs to stop and reset'

    11:19

  • MTP Compressed: Stalled agenda, Russia tensions cap Biden’s rough first year

    02:40

  • Full Panel: Biden says, 'we missed this time' after losing filibuster fight

    07:46

  • MTP Compressed: Covid surge closes schools, prompts calls for new government approach

    03:04

  • Peter Alexander: Biden's Jan. 6 anniversary speech 'was the real State of the Union'

    01:24

  • Kinzinger: Jan. 6 select committee ready to put out a 'substantive narrative'

    01:36

  • Full Panel: Biden goes on offense against Trump

    08:33

  • CDC, FDA and Walmart all to blame for guidance confusion: Fmr. member of Biden's Covid advisory board

    02:34

  • Full Kinzinger: 'There are people that live in a totally different reality'

    07:22

  • Zeke Emanuel: 'We will never get to 70, 80, or 90% of the population vaccinated without a mandate'

    01:45

  • 'We can learn to live with' Covid: Full Dr. Emanuel & Dr. Gounder

    08:34

Meet the Press

Trump’s attempt to subvert elections the ‘hallmark of an authoritarian regime’

09:08

Former Trump adviser and Russia expert Fiona Hill and Barton Gellman, writer for The Atlantic, discuss the anti-democratic forces that were unleashed after the 2020 election.Dec. 23, 2021

  • UP NEXT

    Romney: The White House never called me about voting rights

    01:23

  • Clyburn to colleagues against amending rules: 'I don't think you're on the right side of history'

    02:58

  • 'Democrats whine too much': Democratic strategist James Carville says as independents drift away from the party 

    01:51

  • Biden ends week lobbying Democrats over voting rights plan that can't pass

    01:18

  • Biden comes back from Capitol Hill empty-handed for third time

    02:52

  • Romney: U.S. must support Ukraine insurgency if Putin enters country

    02:00

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All