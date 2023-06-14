IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Trump’s federal indictment ‘will not impact our investigation,’ says Fulton County officials

    03:05
  • UP NEXT

    Full Panel: Trump getting Republicans to rally around him is 'a pretty good trick' amid indictments

    09:14

  • Chuck Todd: Will, should, and can GOP challengers meet the post-Trump-indictment moment?

    04:26

  • Trump will have 'very little substantive defense' at classified docs trial: Lawyer Panel

    07:08

  • Trump classified docs case: What led up to the arraignment

    03:09

  • Chuck Todd: Trump indictment’s full impact will take ‘20 years to sort out’

    02:03

  • New book chronicles D.C.’s attempt to return to normal in the post-Trump era

    05:24

  • Full Panel: Haley breaks from Trump, calls his potential actions ‘incredibly reckless’

    08:53

  • Some Trump supporters discuss buying guns for second Civil War

    02:29

  • White House ‘not responding' to Trump's indictment is a ‘political imperative' and 'legal necessity'

    03:34

  • Legal drama around the former president may add to ‘Trump exhaustion syndrome,’ says Cuccinelli

    09:02

  • Full Panel: Trump indictment is a ‘self-inflicted wound,’ shakes up GOP field

    12:14

  • Former federal prosecutor: Trump indictment is ‘more problematic’ than all his other legal problems

    17:48

  • Trump indictment charges paint ‘damaging portrait of reckless and criminal behavior’

    03:27

  • Looking back at the influence of evangelical broadcaster Pat Robertson

    05:20

  • Pence defends Trump in classified docs case: 'We've seen a politicization of the' DOJ

    01:16

  • Alabama Supreme Court decision ‘should’ve been’ easy, but Dobbs cast doubts, NDRC director says

    03:36

  • Full Cevallos: ‘Now that we’re in target land [with Trump], the calculus changes’

    05:28

  • Chuck Todd: Brace for the ‘political fallout’ of Trump indictment watch

    02:51

  • DOJ might take a look at dealings between PGA, Saudi Arabia

    05:52

Meet the Press

Trump’s federal indictment ‘will not impact our investigation,’ says Fulton County officials

03:05

“There is the federal system and the state system. … Those two can stand alone and they can be overlapping’ on Trump investigations, says NBC News Senior Legal Correspondent Laura Jarrett on Meet the Press NOW.June 14, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Trump’s federal indictment ‘will not impact our investigation,’ says Fulton County officials

    03:05
  • UP NEXT

    Full Panel: Trump getting Republicans to rally around him is 'a pretty good trick' amid indictments

    09:14

  • Chuck Todd: Will, should, and can GOP challengers meet the post-Trump-indictment moment?

    04:26

  • Trump will have 'very little substantive defense' at classified docs trial: Lawyer Panel

    07:08

  • Trump classified docs case: What led up to the arraignment

    03:09

  • Chuck Todd: Trump indictment’s full impact will take ‘20 years to sort out’

    02:03

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All