IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Trump's joint fundraising committee raises $35 million

    04:23
  • UP NEXT

    Full Panel: ‘A mob trying to kill' Pence explains his new break from Trump policy

    11:27

  • Situation in Israel will get ‘worse’ before it gets ‘even worse,’ fmr. State Dept. analyst says

    08:41

  • West Wing tour guest likely brought cocaine in, White House sources say

    02:58

  • Biden deserves ‘kudos’ for calling Xi Jinping a dictator, GOP congressman says

    08:18

  • U.S. military faces historic struggle with recruitment

    06:02

  • Meet the Press NOW — July 4

    49:49

  • 'White, powdery substance' found in work area in White House

    03:12

  • Israeli raids may ‘buy time’ for Palestinian Authority to restore order in Jenin: fmr. U.S. Envoy

    05:37

  • U.S. service members experience food insecurity at higher rates than the public

    02:35

  • Biden 'did what public needed' in promising student debt relief in 2020, says Rep. Chu

    09:49

  • 'You just can't arrest and arrest’ your way out of the drug crisis: Sen. Brown

    01:05

  • Chuck Todd: China and Mexico ‘are not willing partners’ in addressing fentanyl crisis

    04:58

  • Full panel: To address fentanyl crisis, ‘we need a cultural change’

    08:03

  • Black Americans remain disproportionately hit by 'war on drugs' 50 years later

    02:28

  • U.S. cities that followed ‘Portugal model’ have seen drug overdoses rise, says Sen. J.D. Vance

    01:02

  • Presidents should use full power of U.S. military to go after cartels: Full Sen. J.D. Vance

    09:05

  • Full DEA head: ‘We don’t know the exact amount’ of fentanyl that gets through to the U.S.

    11:22

  • Social media companies slow to address online fentanyl sales: DEA administrator

    01:06

  • Drug cartels will be ‘more powerful than the Mexican state itself' in three years: Sen. J.D. Vance

    01:40

Meet the Press

Trump's joint fundraising committee raises $35 million

04:23

Despite indictments and investigations, former president Donald Trump leads the Republican presidential field. “I don’t think there’s any question that the indictments so far have served Donald Trump’s short term aims,” NBC News’ Garrett Haake reports on Meet the Press NOW.July 6, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • Now Playing

    Trump's joint fundraising committee raises $35 million

    04:23
  • UP NEXT

    Full Panel: ‘A mob trying to kill' Pence explains his new break from Trump policy

    11:27

  • Situation in Israel will get ‘worse’ before it gets ‘even worse,’ fmr. State Dept. analyst says

    08:41

  • West Wing tour guest likely brought cocaine in, White House sources say

    02:58

  • Biden deserves ‘kudos’ for calling Xi Jinping a dictator, GOP congressman says

    08:18

  • U.S. military faces historic struggle with recruitment

    06:02
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All