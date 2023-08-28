Trump's trial timeline could not be 'set up any worse' for voters: Full Panel

Former President Donald Trump’s trials for his four indictments could come after he’s already secured the Republican presidential nomination, says Brendan Buck. “I don’t think this timeline could set up any worse,” Buck said. “You’re starting the trial the day before Super Tuesday. At that point, Donald Trump could very clearly have sewn up the nomination.” Buck, Camila DeChalus and Faiz Shakir join the Meet the Press NOW roundtable.Aug. 28, 2023