IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Ramaswamy says he would've certified 2020 election, but Pence missed 'historic opportunity'

    01:19

  • Vivek Ramaswamy says there's a 'mental health epidemic' after Jacksonville shooting

    01:28

  • 81-year-old Sanders says age 'is an issue' in 2024 but a small one

    01:11

  • Vivek Ramaswamy says he'd make Trump an 'adviser' or 'mentor' if elected president

    01:33

  • No Labels Co-Chair McCrory: Those saying third party can't succeed thought Trump couldn't win

    04:34

  • Chuck Todd: It’s a ‘failure of imagination’ to think Trump can’t lose GOP primary

    03:21

  • Full Vivek Ramaswamy: I stand by calling Trump a 'sore loser' in 2020

    18:13

  • Full Sanders: There's value in third-party candidates bringing up issues 'not always talked about'

    06:42

  • Republican primary electorate split on issues based on view of 2020 election result

    02:10

  • Full Panel on Ramaswamy: Could you imagine ‘mansplaining’ to the UN ambassador at GOP debate?

    07:38

  • ‘I don’t think there should be a primary challenge’ to Biden in 2024, says Democratic lawmaker

    06:22
  • Now Playing

    Trump's trial timeline could not be 'set up any worse' for voters: Full Panel

    10:07
  • UP NEXT

    Jacksonville shooter was an 'evil' and 'wicked' man, sheriff says

    05:55

  • Police give ‘all-clear’ at UNC after reports of potential gunman

    02:41

  • Judge in Trump’s D.C. case is a ‘no nonsense judge,’ says fmr. U.S. Attorney

    06:41

  • Trump’s March 2024 D.C. trial date ‘absolutely’ a victory for Jack Smith

    05:07

  • Meet the Press Minute: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. previews the March on Washington

    01:31

  • Nevada GOP is ‘embarrassing itself’ over dueling presidential nominating events, says Jon Ralston

    03:54

  • Economy is accelerating despite Fed’s attempt to slow it down, says CNBC’s Steve Liesman

    03:57

  • ‘I don’t see’ Trump’s Georgia case moving to a federal court, says former DeKalb County DA

    06:40

Meet the Press

Trump's trial timeline could not be 'set up any worse' for voters: Full Panel

10:07

Former President Donald Trump’s trials for his four indictments could come after he’s already secured the Republican presidential nomination, says Brendan Buck. “I don’t think this timeline could set up any worse,” Buck said. “You’re starting the trial the day before Super Tuesday. At that point, Donald Trump could very clearly have sewn up the nomination.” Buck, Camila DeChalus and Faiz Shakir join the Meet the Press NOW roundtable.Aug. 28, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • UP NEXT

    Ramaswamy says he would've certified 2020 election, but Pence missed 'historic opportunity'

    01:19

  • Vivek Ramaswamy says there's a 'mental health epidemic' after Jacksonville shooting

    01:28

  • 81-year-old Sanders says age 'is an issue' in 2024 but a small one

    01:11

  • Vivek Ramaswamy says he'd make Trump an 'adviser' or 'mentor' if elected president

    01:33

  • No Labels Co-Chair McCrory: Those saying third party can't succeed thought Trump couldn't win

    04:34

  • Chuck Todd: It’s a ‘failure of imagination’ to think Trump can’t lose GOP primary

    03:21
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All