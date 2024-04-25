IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trump says presidential immunity is 'imperative' as court adjourns
April 25, 2024

    Trump says presidential immunity is 'imperative' as court adjourns

    05:36
    Israel trying to ‘preempt’ potential U.S. sanctions on IDF military unit

    02:41

  • Johnson could lose support from conservative base if Democrats ‘rescue’ his speakership

    04:03

  • Trump ‘inviting’ broader gag order by speaking about case, says fmr. federal prosecutor

    06:31

  • Zelenskyy doesn’t believe ‘rumors’ about Trump’s plan to end Russia-Ukraine war

    03:06

  • 'You can never lose hope,' Zelenskyy says as war in Ukraine continues

    01:59

  • Ukrainians’ ‘motivation’ to fight ‘can go down’ with equipment shortages, Zelenskyy says

    02:26

  • Ukraine is 'preparing' for major Russian offensive, Zelenskyy says

    01:55

  • Americans are not ‘funding’ war in Ukraine, they’re ‘protecting freedom’: Full Zelenskyy interview

    19:54

  • Zelenskyy thanks Biden and Johnson for House passage of aid to Ukraine

    02:20

  • Biden closes in on gap with Trump in latest NBC News national poll

    02:43

  • Election interest hits new low in tight Biden-Trump race, NBC News poll finds

    05:12

Trump says presidential immunity is 'imperative' as court adjourns

05:36

Former President Trump commented on today's Supreme Court oral arguments after court adjourned for the day in his hush money trial, saying immunity is "imperative." Trump slammed the Biden administration for the unrest happening on college campuses and blamed Biden for "sending a horrible message."April 25, 2024

