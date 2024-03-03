IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trump ‘should have stopped’ January 6th ‘when it started,’ Haley says
  • ‘I don’t know’ if Trump would follow the Constitution in a second term, Nikki Haley says

  • Rep. Dingell says Michigan 'frequently votes uncommitted' after Democratic primary: Full interview

  • Haley calls for ‘protections’ for embryos but says she supports IVF as it’s practiced in U.S.

    Trump ‘should have stopped’ January 6th ‘when it started,’ Haley says

    Nikki Haley says she’s not bound by RNC pledge to support Republican nominee

  • The GOP primary is about the ‘direction’ of the Republican Party, Nikki Haley says

  • Steve Kornacki: Nikki Haley could get ‘buried in a delegate avalanche’ on Super Tuesday

  • Nikki Haley vows to stay in the race as long as she remains ‘competitive’: Full interview

  • DOJ shoots down claim Trump trial can’t be held before election

  • Focus group: African-American voters in North Carolina unhappy with Biden-Trump rematch

  • Republican Congressman: The House is ‘not at all’ broken

  • Biden, Trump make dueling visits to southern border

  • ‘Very little evidence’ of a possible cease-fire deal despite Biden’s optimism

  • Democratic Congressman: We 'welcome' a public hearing with Hunter Biden

  • Chuck Todd: Biden showed strength in Michigan Primary, despite 'uncommitted' ballots

  • Voting ‘uncommitted’ pressures Biden to ‘lead with peace,' says Michigan state lawmaker

  • Kornacki: 'Uncommitted' vote could gain traction on college campuses, Arab-American communities

  • Alabama Supreme Court justice cites scripture 'nearly two dozen times' in ruling on embryos

  • Michigan voters concerned 2024 will bring 'hyperpartisan explosion’

  • Clyburn: Despite possible protest vote in Michigan, Biden is 'in real good shape'

Meet the Press

Trump ‘should have stopped’ January 6th ‘when it started,’ Haley says

During an exclusive interview with Meet the Press, fmr. U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley stops short of saying former President Donald Trump was morally responsible for the January 6th Capitol attack.March 3, 2024

