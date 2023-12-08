IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • War with Hamas is about Israel 'emptying Gaza of its population,' Jordanian foreign minister says

    07:30

  • Iowa voters say they've ‘seen enough’ to make 2024 decision

    03:23
  • Now Playing

    Trump superfans follow Trump on 2024 campaign trail

    03:14
  • UP NEXT

    Congress made a 'political decision’ to link Ukraine aid and border security, says McFaul

    04:41

  • White House remains ‘cautious’ as it approaches negotiations on border, foreign aid

    02:53

  • Former U.S. attorney: 'Plenty of very good reasons' to charge Hunter Biden with tax evasion

    07:13

  • Hunter Biden lawyer argues indictment is politically motivated

    02:49

  • Texas ruling allowing an abortion to move forward could be 'a path forward'

    03:33

  • All-female city council makes history in Minnesota

    03:28

  • Full Panel: Republican primaries could ‘see an upset’ in key states but ‘the balloon' will 'deflate'

    07:46

  • Trump ‘didn’t need to be on’ debate stage to win support, Georgia voters say

    03:51

  • Haley campaign ‘confident’ she will be 'head-to-head' with Trump by South Carolina

    04:19

  • DeSantis has ‘taken the gloves off’ on Trump, campaign manager says

    05:40

  • Chuck Todd: Nikki Haley had 'rough' debate night with 'embarrassing' money attacks

    05:52

  • Iowa voters say fourth GOP debate didn’t change perspective: ‘Trump is still the winner’

    03:45

  • ‘Putin is laughing at us’ for not passing more Ukraine aid, says Democratic congressman

    07:57

  • Tuberville after dropping military nominee holds: It was ‘pretty much a draw’

    00:25

  • 'I think we’ve had evidence for a long time' to justify impeachment inquiry, Comer says

    12:09

  • ‘We’re running out of time,’ Sen. Murphy says as funding negotiations for Ukraine aid stall

    08:40

  • Full Panel: Base Republicans aren’t looking to Liz Cheney for her opinion on Trump

    08:52

Meet the Press

Trump superfans follow Trump on 2024 campaign trail

03:14

NBC News campaign embed Jake Traylor takes a look into the "Front Row Joe" fandom following former President Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign.Dec. 8, 2023

Get more newsLiveon

  • War with Hamas is about Israel 'emptying Gaza of its population,' Jordanian foreign minister says

    07:30

  • Iowa voters say they've ‘seen enough’ to make 2024 decision

    03:23
  • Now Playing

    Trump superfans follow Trump on 2024 campaign trail

    03:14
  • UP NEXT

    Congress made a 'political decision’ to link Ukraine aid and border security, says McFaul

    04:41

  • White House remains ‘cautious’ as it approaches negotiations on border, foreign aid

    02:53

  • Former U.S. attorney: 'Plenty of very good reasons' to charge Hunter Biden with tax evasion

    07:13
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All