Meet the Press

GOP ‘incapable of compromise,’ says retiring Democratic congressman

06:22

At least 32 House members say they will not be running for re-election next November — and this list is guaranteed to grow as filing deadlines approach in more and more states. Retiring Rep. Dan Kildee (D-Mich.) explains why he is stepping down and what his decision could mean for his party.Nov. 27, 2023

