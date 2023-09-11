IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: American explorer Mark Dickey is rescued after more than a week stuck deep inside a Turkish cave

  • Raskin: Trump ‘doesn’t want to be the only one on the ballot who’s been impeached before’

    09:24
  • Now Playing

    Trump takes jabs at Biden on 9/11 anniversary

    05:46
  • UP NEXT

    Kim Jong Un visits Putin, possibly exchanging ‘vast quantities of artilleries’

    04:00

  • A Potential Biden impeachment inquiry to ‘muddy him up’ looms as Congress returns

    07:53

  • Chuck Todd signs off as moderator of Meet the Press

    01:45

  • Chuck Todd hands off Meet the Press to Kristen Welker

    05:53

  • Full Panel: Trump could win 2024 election ‘by subtraction’

    08:08

  • Meet the Press panel thanks Chuck Todd for his time as moderator

    01:02

  • Chuck Todd geeks out on college football for his final Data Download

    01:57

  • GOP Sen. Bill Cassidy says he'd be open to speaking with No Labels if they approached him

    01:02

  • Cassidy: ‘I might have to write’ a Republican in if Trump is GOP’s 2024 nominee

    00:37

  • McConnell has addressed concerns about his health 'perfectly,' says Sen. Bill Cassidy

    02:14

  • Full Cassidy: ‘Reasonable’ for presidential candidates to show their medical records

    09:38

  • Chuck Todd: Moderating Meet the Press is ‘something my younger self never imagined’

    03:23

  • Newsom on Sen. Feinstein’s future: ’I don’t want to make another [Senate] appointment’

    02:19

  • Newsom: Ron DeSantis is 'functionally authoritarian'

    00:45

  • Meet the Press NOW celebrates Chuck Todd’s final show as anchor

    03:04

  • Full Newsom: ‘I’m not convinced we’ve learned the lessons from’ Covid

    37:49

  • Pelosi re-election plan surprises Democrats, excites Republicans

    12:16

  • RFK Jr. ‘knows what he is doing and he’s being used’ by conservatives, says Newsom

    02:14

Meet the Press

Trump takes jabs at Biden on 9/11 anniversary

05:46

Former Vice President Mike Pence argues against American “isolationism” on the 22nd anniversary of 9/11, appearing to counter fellow GOP presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy’s controversial statements about the attacks. Meanwhile, former President Trump attacks President Biden while Biden marks the anniversary with U.S. troops in Alaska.Sept. 11, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

  • Raskin: Trump ‘doesn’t want to be the only one on the ballot who’s been impeached before’

    09:24
  • Now Playing

    Trump takes jabs at Biden on 9/11 anniversary

    05:46
  • UP NEXT

    Kim Jong Un visits Putin, possibly exchanging ‘vast quantities of artilleries’

    04:00

  • A Potential Biden impeachment inquiry to ‘muddy him up’ looms as Congress returns

    07:53

  • Chuck Todd signs off as moderator of Meet the Press

    01:45

  • Chuck Todd hands off Meet the Press to Kristen Welker

    05:53
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All