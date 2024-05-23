IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trump team moves to shift GOP platform on abortion as voters consider ballot measures
May 23, 202405:45
Meet the Press

Trump team moves to shift GOP platform on abortion as voters consider ballot measures

05:45

NBC News' Matt Dixon reports on how former President Trump's campaign and their allies are working to shift the Republican national platform on abortion policies as several states consider ballot measures on abortion rights. As part of NBC News' “The Deciders” focus group series, Arizona voters weighed in on their states' proposed constitutional amendment to restore abortion access to what it was before the overturning of Roe v. Wade.May 23, 2024

