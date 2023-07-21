IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Trump will continue to try to delay the classified docs trial, says fmr. federal prosecutor

    05:24
Meet the Press

Trump will continue to try to delay the classified docs trial, says fmr. federal prosecutor

05:24

The judge overseeing the Trump classified documents case set a trial date for May 2024, right in the middle of the Republican primary calendar. Renato Mariotti discusses the latest in Trump’s legal woes. July 21, 2023

    Trump will continue to try to delay the classified docs trial, says fmr. federal prosecutor

    05:24
