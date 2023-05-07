Trump will 'drop in the polls' and show up on the debate stage, 2024 candidate Hutchinson predicts

Jeffries insists on clean debt ceiling: Full interview13:38
Roberts should publicly state 'clear set of rules' for Supreme Court: Hutchinson02:13
- Now Playing
Trump will 'drop in the polls' and show up on the debate stage, 2024 candidate Hutchinson predicts00:36
- UP NEXT
Jeffries: It's not 'responsible' to 'kick the can down to road' with debt ceiling02:36
‘I joke … that [Trump’s] campaign manager is Alvin Bragg,’ says former Republican Gov. Hutchinson00:53
Trump has 'moral responsibility' for Proud Boys convictions: Full Hutchinson11:35
Meet the Press Minute: ‘Continuity’ of the monarchy is a ‘great strength,’ says Prince Philip in 196901:04
Full Panel: Economy and education could be ‘alarm bells’ for 2024 election05:33
Chuck Todd: There’s been ‘no change’ in political response to mass shootings03:58
DeSantis hopes to use the end of the Florida legislative session as a ‘reset’03:21
Wagner group leader may be posturing for a political future says fmr. Ambassador Michael McFaul04:41
Full Panel: Lawmakers divided on ‘how to govern the Supreme Court'10:02
Reality of lawmakers meeting in the middle has ‘evaporated,’ former Republican Senator says06:56
Chuck Hagel: 'Politics now is about absolutism ... it's like a religion'01:49
Sec. Mayorkas on Title 42 expiration: ‘I’m not worried’01:55
Full Cardin: ‘Shocking’ that Supreme Court doesn’t have ‘common sense’ disclosure laws08:35
Verdict in the Proud Boys trial could have ‘significant’ implications for Trump01:29
Biden focused on ‘managing [A.I.'s] risks,’ says WH science adviser06:56
Are the Clarence Thomas revelations a ‘perception’ or ‘substantive’ problem for the Supreme Court?08:18
GOP, Democrat lawmakers respond to report Justice Thomas could've accepted $150K+ from GOP donor04:09
Jeffries insists on clean debt ceiling: Full interview13:38
Roberts should publicly state 'clear set of rules' for Supreme Court: Hutchinson02:13
- Now Playing
Trump will 'drop in the polls' and show up on the debate stage, 2024 candidate Hutchinson predicts00:36
- UP NEXT
Jeffries: It's not 'responsible' to 'kick the can down to road' with debt ceiling02:36
‘I joke … that [Trump’s] campaign manager is Alvin Bragg,’ says former Republican Gov. Hutchinson00:53
Trump has 'moral responsibility' for Proud Boys convictions: Full Hutchinson11:35
Play All