Turner sounded alarm because Biden was ‘sleepwalking into an international crisis’: Full interview
Feb. 17, 202414:50

    Turner sounded alarm because Biden was 'sleepwalking into an international crisis': Full interview

    14:50
Turner sounded alarm because Biden was ‘sleepwalking into an international crisis’: Full interview

14:50

Rep. Mike Turner (R-Ohio), chair of the House Intelligence Committee, exclusively joins Meet the Press after warning that Russia may be developing a space-based weapon that could target U.S. satellites.Feb. 17, 2024

