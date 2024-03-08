IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
U.S. adds 275K new jobs last month as Biden predicts soft landing
March 8, 202402:42

  • No Labels eyes presidential ticket, but ‘not mentioning any names,’ says co-chair

    07:19

  • Former Israeli PM disputes Biden’s claim that Israel can do more to get aid into Gaza

    08:37
    U.S. adds 275K new jobs last month as Biden predicts soft landing

    02:42
    Biden to announce emergency mission to establish port to get aid into Gaza

    02:10

  • Kari Lake is 'Republicans' worst nightmare' for winning Arizona Senate seat, says Democratic Senator

    08:45

  • Army sergeant charged with transmitting sensitive U.S. military information to China

    03:38

  • What we learn from Super Tuesday's Republican primary

    02:48

  • Analysis: Democrats would be ‘foolish’ to write-off North Carolina in general election

    05:22

  • U.S. ‘frustration’ grows as airstrikes fail to deter Houthi attacks on civilians

    03:01

  • Haley not winning a Super Tuesday state will signal most of her voters are backing Biden: Chuck Todd

    09:40

  • Biden campaign surrogate: Likely Trump rematch will be ‘choice of two different visions of America’

    07:25

  • Biden campaign hopes investment in HBCUs will translate to electoral support in November

    03:30

  • GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski says she won't vote for Trump in 2024

    00:32

  • Rep. Dingell says Michigan 'frequently votes uncommitted' after Democratic primary: Full interview

    07:23

  • Haley calls for ‘protections’ for embryos but says she supports IVF as it’s practiced in U.S.

    04:20

  • Trump ‘should have stopped’ January 6th ‘when it started,’ Haley says

    02:20

  • Nikki Haley says she’s not bound by RNC pledge to support Republican nominee

    01:49

  • The GOP primary is about the ‘direction’ of the Republican Party, Nikki Haley says

    01:15

  • Steve Kornacki: Nikki Haley could get ‘buried in a delegate avalanche’ on Super Tuesday

    04:39

  • Nikki Haley vows to stay in the race as long as she remains ‘competitive’: Full interview

    21:08

U.S. adds 275K new jobs last month as Biden predicts soft landing

02:42

NBC News Business and Data Correspondent Brian Cheung analyzes the U.S. February jobs report on Meet the Press NOW.March 8, 2024

