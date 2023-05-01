IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    U.S. could reach debt limit by June 1, Yellen warns

    00:24
  • UP NEXT

    Michigan town clerk faces recall after alleged 2020 election mishandling

    06:14

  • Democrats take ‘pride’ in blocking McCarthy as debt limit stalemate continues

    07:29

  • Full Panel: If McConnell takes over debt ceiling negotiations, McCarthy might face a ‘revolt’

    10:57

  • Full Panel: Republicans say DeSantis’ fight with Disney looks ‘petty' and 'small’

    07:01

  • Full Ramaswamy: GOP has to 'be the party of free speech and open debate’

    11:50

  • Culture wars 'dominate' conversation ahead of 2024

    02:08

  • Mexico is an ‘ally’ to the U.S. on drug trafficking despite Obrador's comments, Mayorkas says

    01:43

  • GOP presidential candidate wants to 'shut down' the FBI

    01:35

  • Meet the Press Minute: You should not ‘rule a person out’ over age, says Pres. Ford in 1975

    01:15

  • Full Mayorkas: ‘We have to stop the flow of fentanyl and … address the demand’

    12:16

  • Luke Russert reflects on his father’s death: My dad was ‘my guiding light’

    07:01

  • DHS secretary: Biden admin. is working within 'constraints of a broken immigration system'

    01:16

  • Chuck Todd: Immigration continues as Biden’s ‘toughest challenge’ with Title 42 expiration looming

    02:46

  • New marijuana legislation would allow cannabis businesses access to banking services

    04:40

  • Former U.S. attorney: Pence ‘at or near the top of list’ of key witnesses in Trump investigation

    05:40

  • Problem Solvers Co-Chair: 'We can't afford to default'

    09:55

  • Full Panel: ‘No one wants to see' a Biden-Trump presidential rematch

    13:31

  • Chuck Todd: Biden and Trump ‘need’ one another in 2024 race

    02:21

  • DeSantis is the ‘best governor in the country,’ but Trump will ‘get the job done,’ Rep. Donalds says

    07:26

Meet the Press

U.S. could reach debt limit by June 1, Yellen warns

00:24

Many in Congress expected the date that the U.S. could reach the debt limit to be much later than what Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen projects.May 1, 2023

  • Now Playing

    U.S. could reach debt limit by June 1, Yellen warns

    00:24
  • UP NEXT

    Michigan town clerk faces recall after alleged 2020 election mishandling

    06:14

  • Democrats take ‘pride’ in blocking McCarthy as debt limit stalemate continues

    07:29

  • Full Panel: If McConnell takes over debt ceiling negotiations, McCarthy might face a ‘revolt’

    10:57

  • Full Panel: Republicans say DeSantis’ fight with Disney looks ‘petty' and 'small’

    07:01

  • Full Ramaswamy: GOP has to 'be the party of free speech and open debate’

    11:50

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All