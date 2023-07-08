IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Meet the Press

U.S. has fought secret wars in at least 20 countries since 2001, Brennan Center report shows

12:02

A 2022 report by the Brennan Center for Justice found that the U.S. has fought secret wars in at least 20 countries over the past two decades. The report’s author Katherine Yon Ebright, a counsel at the Brennan Center, and former CIA Director John Brennan discuss the effectiveness of America’s secret war on terror on Meet the Press Reports.July 8, 2023

