    U.S. may need to ‘rethink’ insurance model in natural disaster prone areas, says fmr. FEMA director

Meet the Press

U.S. may need to ‘rethink’ insurance model in natural disaster prone areas, says fmr. FEMA director

Former FEMA Director Craig Fugate joins Meet the Press NOW to discuss hurricane Idalia, recovery efforts and the ways in which the U.S. insurance model might need to adapt to deal with an increasing number of severe storms. Aug. 31, 2023

