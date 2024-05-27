U.S. policy on Taiwan won’t change even if Trump returns to WH, says top foreign affairs lawmaker

A group of U.S. lawmakers met with Taiwan's new president after China conducted two days of military drills around the island. NBC News Correspondent Ryan Nobles sat down with House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul (R-Texas) for an exclusive interview in Taipei, Taiwan to discuss U.S. support for the self-governing island.May 27, 2024