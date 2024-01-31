IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Congressional inaction on border deal will ‘continue to be chaos,’ says Colorado governor

    U.S. should fund Ukraine or risk sending ‘bad signal’ about Taiwan, says Democratic congressman

    Chuck Todd: If Speaker Johnson denies border deal, he ‘hands’ Biden campaign leverage

  • GOP Senator Cramer signals he could be open to supporting proposed border deal

  • Full Panel: House Republicans are trying to make Sec. Mayorkas the 'boogeyman' amid border talks

  • Full Panel: Haley's 'electability argument can only go so far' in Republican presidential primary

  • Democratic candidate in N.Y. special election going on ‘offense’ on border debate

  • U.S. response to strike in Jordan requires a ‘very significant response,’ says former CIA Director

  • Biden administration weighs a slow-down of weapons delivery to Israel in pressure tactic

  • ‘Young people are appalled’ at violence in Gaza, says Rep. Ocasio-Cortez

  • Biden campaign plans first-of-its-kind fundraiser with Bill Clinton and Barack Obama

  • Rep. Ocasio-Cortez: ‘I do not’ think Israel’s strategy on hostages has been effective

  • Ocasio-Cortez says Biden could do more to ‘advance’ Democrats’ vision in 2024: Full interview

  • Nikki Haley says swatting incident at her home led to ‘guns drawn pointing at my parents’

  • Nikki Haley: ‘I absolutely trust the jury’ in E. Jean Carroll’s defamation case against Trump

  • U.S. considers slowing delivery of weapons to Israel to protect Palestinian civilians

  • Nikki Haley says she doesn’t ‘have to win’ her home state South Carolina but needs ‘momentum’

  • Nikki Haley says Trump has always been 'his own worst enemy’: Full interview

  • Nikki Haley: RNC is ‘clearly not’ honest broker in 2024 race against Trump

  • Full Dingell: Democrats are ‘not doing a good enough job’ giving Biden credit for the economy

Meet the Press

U.S. should fund Ukraine or risk sending ‘bad signal’ about Taiwan, says Democratic congressman

Rep. Ami Bera (D-Calif.), co-chair of the Congressional Taiwan Caucus, joins Meet the Press NOW to discuss foreign aid debates on Capitol Hill.Jan. 31, 2024

