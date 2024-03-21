IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

U.S. submits U.N. resolution calling for immediate cease-fire in Gaza tied to release of hostages
March 21, 202404:41
    U.S. submits U.N. resolution calling for immediate cease-fire in Gaza tied to release of hostages

    04:41
    Trump campaign faces money crunch as legal bills mount

    10:50

  • Republican congresswoman 'hopes' Speaker Johnson will bring her IVF legislation to House floor

    06:08

  • Who is Susie Wiles? A top Trump adviser playing a key role in his campaign

    06:11

  • Chuck Todd: Ohio Senate primary highlights Trump's 'persuasion' within Republican party

    08:17

  • How Marianne Williamson’s name became the placeholder for ‘uncommitted’ protesters in Arizona

    03:11

  • Supreme Court ruling on Texas immigration law could ‘sow chaos and confusion’

    08:59

  • Sen. Rubio says he has not talked to anyone in ‘Trump world’ about VP slot

    03:36

  • RFK. Jr. relatively quiet on anti-vaccine advocacy despite past ties to the movement

    04:02

  • Experts warn deepfakes and AI could threaten election integrity

    04:13

  • Full Panel: Trump’s ‘whole campaign is about making Biden unacceptable’

    10:19

  • Sen. Cassidy says he 'was never seriously considered' for No Labels ticket

    01:17

  • Remembering Betty Cole Dukert, former executive producer of Meet the Press

    00:25

  • 'Ukraine has been forgotten,' says Chef José Andrés

    01:25

  • Sen. Cassidy: Trump’s rhetoric ‘always walks up to the edge’ as he warns of potential ‘bloodbath’

    01:59

  • Biden has grown angry and anxious about re-election campaign: Panel

    02:54

  • Congress ‘might have to consider’ loan to Ukraine if all other options fail, Sen. Cardin says

    00:58

  • Senators in both parties signal potential support for bill that could ban TikTok

    02:26

  • Sen. Cardin says ‘it’s up to’ Israelis to determine if Netanyahu is right leader: Full interview

    09:33

  • GOP Sen. Cassidy says Trump-Biden rematch is a ‘sorry state of affairs’: Full interview

    12:47

U.S. submits U.N. resolution calling for immediate cease-fire in Gaza tied to release of hostages

04:41

NBC News Foreign Correspondent Raf Sanchez joins Meet the Press NOW with his reporting on Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s trip to the Middle East—his sixth trip to the region since the Israel-Hamas war broke out in October.March 21, 2024

